District Magistrate Orders Closure of All Shops and Establishments from 4th – 11th August With Exemptions to Few
Port Blair, Aug 1: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in South Andaman District, the District Magistrate South Andaman in an Order dated 01.08.2020 has ordered closure of all shops /establishments from the midnight of 4th August 2020 till the midnight of 11th August 2020. However exemption is given to:
ANI Administration Not Prepared for the Disaster in the Making
Port Blair, July 31: With seven deaths in the past three days, death scare due to COVID-19 pandemic now looms large over the Islanders of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Hundred positive cases in 48 hours and the number seem never ending. The worst being, the Andaman & Nicobar Administration is not yet prepared for the disaster which is in the making.
Port Blair, July 31: To commemorate the 74th Independence Day, Andaman and Nicobar Command will organise a Military Band Concert at Veer Savarkar Park opposite the Cellular Jail on 05 Aug 2020 and at Flag Point on 09 Aug 2020 from 5 PM to 6 PM on both days. Residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are cordially invited to witness the event. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, necessary precautions and social distancing norms may please be adhered to.
Port Blair, July 31: After receiving a request call from the Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman to provide Beds, Mattresses and Pillows for the new Covid Centre getting ready at ITI, Dollygunj, the Port Blair Guru Ki Rasoi led by its President, Mandeep Grewal immediately committed to provide the required items within couple of hours. By evening today, the NGO had arranged the required items and placed it at the upcoming centre.
On the auspicious occasion of "Id-ul-Zuha", I extend my warm and best wishes to all the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The festival of Id-ul-Zuha inspires us to work with the spirit of sacrifice and service for humanity.