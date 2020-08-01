Details Denis Giles 01 August 2020

District Magistrate Orders Closure of All Shops and Establishments from 4th – 11th August With Exemptions to Few

Port Blair, Aug 1: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in South Andaman District, the District Magistrate South Andaman in an Order dated 01.08.2020 has ordered closure of all shops /establishments from the midnight of 4th August 2020 till the midnight of 11th August 2020. However exemption is given to:

